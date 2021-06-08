McAuliffe, candidates visit Hampton Roads ahead of primary

NORFOLK, Va. - Hampton Roads is vital in the race to the governor's mansion. Candidates from both sides of the aisle are campaigning in our area, leading up to Tuesday’s primary.

Many candidates have been traveling the Commonwealth in recent days trying to get that final push of support before voters head to the polls tomorrow.

One Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Governor Terry McAuliffe, held an election eve party in Norfolk. Monday’s event also included Congresswoman Elaine Luria and Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander.

The event at Smartmouth Brewing Company followed other events the former governor held in Hampton Roads this past weekend.

Monday night, McAuliffe talked exclusively with News 3 about why he chose to have his election eve event in Hampton Roads after making stops all over Virginia and explained why this area’s vote is important.

“You’ve got a million folks who live here in Hampton Roads. They’re all reliable voters. But, I think it’s a broader issue. Where’s Hampton Roads going to be in the next 20 or 30 years?” McAuliffe told News 3. “I think Hampton Roads can lead the state on bio, life sciences, renewable energy manufacturing. That should all be done here.”

Along with McAuliffe, other Democratic candidates, including Jennifer Carroll Foy and Jennifer McClellan, made their pitch to Hampton Roads voters over the weekend.

On the other side of the aisle, the Republican picks for statewide offices - gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears and attorney general candidate Jason Miyares - also visited Hampton Roads over the weekend ahead of the primary. The GOP nominees were picked during a convention last month.

Candidates will be spread out across Virginia Tuesday as votes are counted.

As for election night, Democratic attorney general candidate Delegate Jay Jones will be in Tuesday.

