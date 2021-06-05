Roanoke College poll shows McAuliffe, Herring holds strong leads ahead of Tuesday's primaries

Early voting for the Virginia Democratic primaries ended Saturday.

Ahead of Saturday, more than 80,000 people have voted early in ahead of Virginia's primaries on Tuesday, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Democrats are picking their nominees for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General.

According to a recent poll from the Roanoke College, McAuliffe and Herring hold comfortable leads for Governor and AG and the Lt. Gov race is up for grabs.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Attorney General Mark Herring both hold strong leads with 49% support from likely voters, according to The Roanoke College Poll.

The poll interviewed 637 likely Democratic voters between May 24 and June 1, and officials say the poll’s margin of error is +3.9%.

The poll claims the race for lieutenant governor is open with Del. Hala Ayala leading.

According to the poll, Former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy trails McAuliffe with 11%; Sen. Jennifer McClellan has the support of 9% of likely voters, while Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (5%) and Del. Lee Carter (1%) lag behind. Del. Jay Jones is far behind Herring with 20% of voters saying they will vote for him for attorney general.

