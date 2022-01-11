Gov.-Elect Glenn Youngkin inauguration events and road closures in Richmond

Incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is planning a celebratory inaugural weekend that will include a mix of high-dollar ticketed events and other functions open to the public, according to a program that also touts an appearance by an unspecified Grammy-winning musical artist.

Youngkin will be sworn in Jan. 15 as Virginia's 74th governor and the first Republican elected to the office since 2009. He will be sworn in at 12 p.m., on Saturday. News 3 will be there and will have a special show airing on TV, in this story and on Facebook and your streaming devices from 12 - 3 p.m. that day.

The political newcomer and former private equity executive defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the election, part of an exceedingly successful election cycle for Republicans. GOP candidates were elected to the offices of attorney general and lieutenant governor, and the party flipped control of the state House.

Youngkin, who emphasized his outsider status and Virginia roots in his run, announced a schedule of events for the inaugural weekend under the theme, “Strengthen the Spirit of Virginia Together.” The Associated Press also obtained a program outlining each event and the associated costs in greater detail.

“The theme for inauguration weekend celebrates Virginia’s spirit - one linked to a rich history, but an even more exciting future as Virginians come together to make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Youngkin and his wife Suzanne said in a news release.

It's standard for inaugural weekends full of pomp and circumstance to include both public and invite-only or ticketed functions. Multiple millions of dollars are typically raised by inaugural committees from corporate interests and other donors.

Youngkin's inaugural festivities will kick off the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 14, with a ladies-only “Spirit of Sisterhood” tea hosted by Suzanne Youngkin at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, according to the program. Lawmakers will host a welcome reception at a downtown hotel in the early evening hours, following by a ticketed, candlelight black tie dinner at the Science Museum of Virginia.

“Anticipate impromptu and programmed performances by artists and musicians from around the Commonwealth and enjoy an intimate evening with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin and Suzanne Youngkin," the program says about the dinner.

A single ticket costs $10,000, the document said.

Inauguration Day will begin with a morning $50-a-ticket prayer breakfast at the historic Jefferson Hotel, followed by the inaugural ceremony at noon on the steps of the state Capitol, an event that's free and open to the public. Saturday evening will feature a “celebration” at a downtown event space adjacent to a working train station.

The program says the $200-a-ticket event will feature a “soon to be announced Grammy award-winning national artist.”

A transition spokesman, Devin O'Malley, declined comment on an internal document. The news release did not mention an artist but said there would be live music.

The attire for Saturday night's event was described as “casual creative,” and suggested patriotic colors, cowboy boots or a “Glenn vest,” like the red fleece type the candidate favored while campaigning.

The weekend will conclude with a “Spirit of Togetherness” open house Sunday at the Executive Mansion.

The program lists sponsorship package costs that run as high as $100,000, a price that covers 20 tickets to the Saturday evening event, plus multiple tickets to the Friday reception, dinner and tea.

Youngkin's transition team, led by former campaign staffer and Treasury Department official Jeff Goettman, has not yet announced key administration staffers or cabinet secretaries. The team has not been releasing to the press or public the governor-elect's full schedule and has asked participants including lawmaker members to sign nondisclosure agreements.

The Youngkin transition has an office in a state government building near the Capitol, where they have been conducting at least some meetings, according to a security sign-in log obtained by AP through an open records request.

The transition team rolled out a list of scores of people taking part in groups dubbed “landing teams” led by GOP state lawmakers that were helping conduct “due diligence” across all state agencies.

As the Richmond Times-Dispatch has previously reported, the transition did not announce publicly that it has a number of lobbyists representing a wide range of corporate interests also involved with advising.

Five people with firsthand knowledge of participation by the lobbyists spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, either because they were not authorized to discuss the matter or to discuss private conversations candidly.

O'Malley said the transition has informal advisers that number in the hundreds and are assisting in a volunteer capacity.

A spokesman for Richmond-based political heavyweight Dominion Energy, which is typically represented on transitions teams, declined to answer an inquiry from AP about whether any company representatives had been asked to participate.

Youngkin's inaugural committee - which must report any single donation of $10,000 or more within three days, according to the Virginia Public Access Project - has reported one such large donation so far.

The Breeden Company, a Virginia Beach-based real estate company, gave $250,000 on Nov. 29, according to a campaign finance filing.

Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares and Lieutenant Gov.-elect Winsome Sears, only the second woman to hold statewide office in Virginia, will also be sworn in Jan. 15.

An inaugural ball in Miyares' honor will be held Friday in Richmond, a spokeswoman, Victoria LaCivita, said.

Chris Saxman, the transition director for Sears, said a party in her honor would be held Thursday.

If you are planning to go to Richmond for the festivities, roads will close at 5 a.m. and reopen at 4 p.m. The following is a breakdown of street closures:

Grace Street between Belvidere & N. 9 th Street

Street N. Henry between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Monroe between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Madison between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Jefferson between W. Franklin & Broad Street

N. Adams between W. Main & Broad Street

N. Foushee between E. Franklin & Broad Street

N. 1 st Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street N. 2 nd Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street N. 3 rd Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street N. 4 th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street N. 5 th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street N. 6 th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street N. 7 th Street between E. Main & Broad Street

Street between E. Main & Broad Street N. 8 th Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street

Street between E. Franklin & Broad Street N. 9 th Street between E. Main & Broad Street

Street between E. Main & Broad Street N. 10 th Street between Bank & E. Main Street

Street between Bank & E. Main Street N. 12 th Street between Bank & E. Main Street

Street between Bank & E. Main Street Governor Street between E. Broad & Bank Street

N. 10 th Street between E. Broad & Capital Street

Street between E. Broad & Capital Street N. 11 th Street between E. Broad & Capital Street

Street between E. Broad & Capital Street Bank Street between N. 9 th & Governor Street

& Governor Street E. Franklin Street between. 6th & 9th Street

A ridesharing dropoff and pickup for the Inauguration will be located at the Pulse station located in the 800 block of East Broad Street. Ticketed guests with ADA needs can be dropped off at Broad and Governor streets.

