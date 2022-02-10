Watch
Gov. Youngkin to talk about lowering taxes with working families in Virginia Beach Thursday

Steve Helber/AP
Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin speaks during a rally in Roanoke, Va., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. Youngkin will face Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the November election. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Glenn Youngkin
Posted at 8:41 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 08:41:02-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Governor Glenn Youngkin will be visiting Virginia Beach on Thursday afternoon.

In a press release, his office said he will tour several facilities and talk about lowering taxes with working families at Anchor Allie’s Bistro.

Youngkin will be accompanied by Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings, Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick, and Secretary of Veteran Affairs Craig Crenshaw.

This visit comes a day after the Virginia Senate voted 21-17 to make masks optional in schools during their session on Wednesday afternoon.

The bill's passage in the Democratic controlled Senate suggests it's on a clear path to heading to Gov. Youngkin's desk, with Republicans in the majority in the House of Delegates.

The bill would fall in line with Gov. Youngkin's executive order, which makes masks optional at schools. The order has faced lawsuits, challenging whether the governor has the authority to make them optional.

