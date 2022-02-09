Watch
Virginia Senate to vote on bill making masks optional at school

Posted at 11:52 AM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 11:52:56-05

NORFOLK, Va. - The Virginia Senate will vote on a bill to make masks optional at schools during their session on Wednesday afternoon.

A companion bill also passed in the House of Delegates on Wednesday morning.

The bills would fall in-line with Gov. Youngkin's executive order, which makes masks optional at schools. The order has faced lawsuits, challenging whether the governor has the authority to make them optional.

The bill would become a law school boards have to follow.

Gov. Youngkin has signaled he supports the legislation.

Sen. Chap Petersen (D-Fairfax) proposed the amendment to make masks optional to an already existing Senate bill.

Petersen said Tuesday Youngkin could attach an emergency clause to make the legislation take effect immediately. That would require additional legislative action, but if everything passed, Petersen estimates masks could be optional by the end of the month.

"We're going to move pretty quickly," he said.

