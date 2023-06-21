Watch Now
Louise Lucas wins in race against Lionell Spruill in 18th Senate District

State of Virginia
Lionell Spruill, Louise Lucas
Posted at 9:56 PM, Jun 20, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — State Senator Louise Lucas won over state senator Lionell Spruill in the Democratic primary in Virginia's 18th Senate District Tuesday night.

The district includes parts of Portsmouth, where Lucas lives, and Chesapeake, where Spruill lives.

During the race, Lucas released an attack ad against Spruill over his voting record on gun laws. Spruill released his own attack ad last weekend on Lucas's record, featuring a Hummer driving through a neighborhood with the license plate "Lucas."

Lucas has raised her profile online in recent years with mocking Tweets about Gov. Glenn Youngkin and has posted pictures of her putting certain Republican bills into the trash.

Spruill is not as active on social media and said he takes a more collegial approach.

Election analysts say the district leans towards the Democrats, so the winner of the primary is expected to have the advantage heading into the November General Election.

