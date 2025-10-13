Partisan polls put Spanberger ahead of Earle-Sears in Virginia governor's race

A series of politically slanted polls surveyed the Virginia governor's race with the election just over three weeks away.

Both Democrat and GOP-adjacent polls consistently put Abigail Spanberger, the Democratic candidate, ahead of the Republican nominee, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. Although, the margin of her polling lead did vary.

For context, partisan pollsters are contracted by political parties or campaigns to identify key strengths and weaknesses of candidates or the presentation of certain issues. Essentially, they operate as an internal research team with the goal of assisting campaign strategies.

It should also be noted, only one poll conducted its survey after the Oct. 9 gubernatorial debate at Norfolk State University.

Cygnal Political (conducted from Oct. 6-7)

Sponsored by Republican Attorneys General Association (margin of error: ±3.98%)

Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D): 49.2%

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R): 45.2%

Undecided: 5.6%

Public Policy Polling (conducted from Oct. 7-8)

Sponsored by Democratic Governors Association (margin of error: not mentioned)

Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D): 52%

Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R): 43%

Not sure: 5%

Trafalgar Group (conducted from Oct. 8-10)

Republican pollster (margin of error: ±2.9%)



For governor:

Former Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D): 47.7% Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R): 45.1% * Donna Charles (I): 1.7% Undecided: 5.6%



* Charles ended her campaign for governor on Oct. 9



For lieutenant governor:

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D): 46.8% Former radio host John Reid (R): 45.9% Undecided: 7.3%

For attorney general:

Current Attorney General Jason Miyares (R): 48.9% Former State Del. Jay Jones (D): 43.1% Undecided: 8%



Early voting in Virginia started on Sept. 19. Election Day is on Nov. 4.