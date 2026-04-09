Spanberger signs bill to increase minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2028

RICHMOND, Va. — Another series of bills were signed by Gov. Abigail Spanberger, her press office said Thursday, including a planned increase to the state's minimum wage.

The current minimum wage is $12.77. With the approval of HB1, the minimum wage will rise to $13.75 per hour on Jan. 1, 2027. The following year, it will increase to $15 per hour.

Starting Jan. 1, 2029, the minimum wage rate will continue to increase based on changes in the consumer price index.

News 3 previously spoke to residents that are for and against this increase back in February.

Watch previous coverage: Virginia residents react to proposed minimum wage increase

Virginia's minimum wage set to increase to $15 an hour by 2028

For workers like Samira Brooks, a home healthcare worker, the increase represents long-awaited relief. Six years ago, Brooks was living on the Eastern Shore making $9.10 an hour.

"It's just the pay isn't sufficient, the pay isn't sufficient for a living," Brooks said at the time.

Brooks applauded the legislative action.

"It's definitely a step in the right direction," Brooks said.

On the other hand, small business owners have expressed concerns about the impact on their operations. Mark Stevens, who owns Zero's Subs at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, worries about rising costs.

"I do have some concerns," Stevens said. "When minimum wage goes up so does everything else and that means my prices will go up."

Stevens says he already pays his employees a fair wage and believes the government shouldn't mandate how he runs his business. He thinks the bill could have left the decision up to localities.

"Not everybody's Northern Virginia and when you're not Northern Virginia you can't charge Northern Virginia prices," Stevens said.