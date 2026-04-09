Spanberger signs 'Right to Contraception' act, a bill vetoed twice before

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Abigial Spanberger signed the "Right to Contraception" act, a bill that had been vetoed twice during the previous administration.

HB6 — which was introduced by Del. Marcia "Cia" Price from Newport News — prevents new laws restricting Virginians from using FDA-approved methods of contraception. The passage of this bill was prompted by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Differing versions of the bill had previously passed the General Assembly in 2024 and in 2025 — both versions faced a veto from former Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

"I support access to contraception," Youngkin said in 2024. "However, we cannot trample on the religious freedoms of Virginians. And that is the issue the recommendations I sent back to the General Assembly addressed."

Watch previous coverage: Youngkin vetoes bills on skill games, contraception

Youngkin vetoes bills on skill games, contraception

Specifically, the bill reinforces Virginian's right to use "oral contraceptives, long-acting reversible contraceptives such as intrauterine devices and hormonal contraceptive implants, emergency contraceptives, internal and external condoms, injectables, vaginal barrier methods, transdermal patches, and vaginal rings."

“As the last Southern state that has not imposed sweeping restrictions on critical medical care, Virginia has the responsibility to protect access to safe and legal reproductive health care," Lt. Gov. Ghazala Hashmi said in a statement sent to News 3.