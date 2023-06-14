Watch Now
Poquoson man arrested in connection to May Hampton homicide on E. Pembroke Avenue

HAMPTON MAY 6 PEMBROKE SHOOTING.jpg
Hampton Police Department
Police in Hampton say a man was shot and killed the night of May 5 on East Pembroke Avenue.
Posted at 1:13 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 13:13:59-04

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton police have arrested James Edward Pepper in connection to a homicide that occurred on May 5 on East Pembroke Avenue.

Pepper was taken into custody on June 12, and has been charged with one count each of murder in the second degree, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm in public and two capias for probation violation.

Around 11:49 p.m. on May 5, Public Safety Communications received a call about a shooting in the 2100 block of East Pembroke Avenue, near Atlantic Avenue.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Hampton Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

