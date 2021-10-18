Poquoson parents react to Halloween observance moved to Oct. 30

POQUOSON, Va - In a unanimous vote, Poquoson City Council voted to observe Halloween and trick-or-treating a day earlier since Halloween falls on a Sunday this year.

But that’s not sitting well with some parents, saying that it causes confusion.

"You don’t get to change the day that Halloween is. I think its just going to cause confusion. You’re going to have people trick-or-treating on Saturday and Sunday now. Not everybody’s going to get the word. And it’s just not what we elected them to do," David Jellison said, a father in Poquoson.

This means some parents are having to adjust their plans.

"I just wish we had more notice because a lot of people had plans including myself and my neighbors," Allison Fox said, a parent in Poquoson.

"The reason I don’t like that they changed it is because I don’t know what we’re going to. We’re going to have to adjust our plans probably," Jellison said.

For David Jellison and his family, he says he’ll stay in Poquoson to trick-or-treat with his kids Saturday and go to another city on Halloween to trick-or-treat.

"I think we’re going to go somewhere else and trick-or-treat on Sunday when people are going to be expecting us Sunday," Jellison tells News 3's Leondra Head.

For Allison Fox, she says she and her family will be trick-or-treating both nights.

"We’re probably going to take advantage of it and do both days," she said.

Trick-or-treating hours in Poquoson will be from dusk until 8 p.m.