Portsmouth-based non-profit commits to helping Kentucky tornado victims, long-term

Portsmouth, Va. – Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs will has committed to a long-term relief for the victims of western Kentucky.

The non-profit organization which feeds first responders and victims of disasters- as well as volunteers helping in emergency situations, was in Mayfield the day after tornados struck the area in December.

They’ve been serving hot meals from their mobile units to those in need. Now, with the help of the Padukah school system, they’re going to be operating out of a school building. Mercy Chefs is calling it the Beacon of Hope Kitchen. According to Mercy Chefs, the operations include:

Provide hot meals to those in need

Support local agencies providing continued tornado relief

Provide lodging and meals for long-term relief teams traveling to the area

Implement the Mercy Chefs Grocery Box Distribution Program in Western Kentucky

Founder Gary LeBlanc told News 3, “It’s going to be quite a while until the people here can get back on their feed, and Mercy Chefs is committed not only to being an immediate responder in disaster, but staying as long as we’re needed in the community. For here in Western Kentucky, we’ll stay well into the summer.”

LeBlanc says they use the help of local volunteers and also plan to hire some of the residents who lost their jobs due to the tornado damage.

For more information including how to help with their efforts, click here.