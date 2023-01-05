Portsmouth appoints Interim Police Chief Jenkins permanently to the position

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Interim Police Chief Stephen Jenkins has been named the city's new chief of police, officials announced Thursday afternoon. Interim City Manager Mimi Terry appointed Jenkins to the position.

Jenkins started working in law enforcement in 1997, joining the City of Portsmouth in 2003. He was eventually named interim assistant chief.

In July 2022, he was named interim chief after then-City Manager Tonya Chapman fired Renado Prince from the position. Prince had held the position for less than a year when he was fired.

There were numerous questions after Renado's firing. At the time, City Councilmember Lisa Lucas-Burke said the firing was the result of a "breach of trust."

Chief Jenkin released the following statement about Thursday's announcement:

“I am humbled by this opportunity to lead the department in this capacity and look forward to continuing to guide the men and women of the Portsmouth Police Department as we serve and protect the citizens and businesses of the City of Portsmouth. I will continue to look for opportunities to work with the community as we strive to eradicate this epidemic of gun violence. I want to thank every person who has served as a mentor to me throughout my career and the leadership of the city for entrusting me with this enormous responsibility. To my family and friends, thank you for always supporting me throughout my career.”



Portsmouth Chief of Police Stephen Jenkins







Jenkins, a Hampton Roads native, graduated from Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake in 1992.