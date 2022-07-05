PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The head of Portsmouth's police department has been fired.

News 3 has learned that City Manager Tonya Chapman has relieved Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince from his duties. We reached out to Portsmouth City Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke, who confirmed Prince's firing.

"Confirming YES! This is insane," Councilwoman Lucas-Burke said via text. "Reason as was reported to us is allegedly a breach of trust."

Lucas-Burke added that there was no explanation given for the "breach of trust." She said the council has questions and told us she heard more changes could be coming.

Prince has led the department for less than a year, having taken office in Sept. 2021.

We reached out to Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover, and he told us he could not confirm or deny Prince's firing. He said, "I was notified from the city attorney that an action was taken," but when asked what that action was, he told us he couldn't say.

The city, however, provided the following statement and confirmed that Assistant Police Chief Stephen Jenkins will assume the role of interim chief of police:

It is with regret that we announce that Police Chief Renado Prince is no longer with the city of Portsmouth, as of July 5, 2022, Assistant Chief Stephen Jenkins will assume the role of interim Chief of Police for the Portsmouth Police Department effective immediately. City of Portsmouth

Chapman also served as the city's police chief. She was the first African American female chief of a municipal police department and abruptly resigned from the city's police department in March 2019, stirring controversy. She took on the position in Feb. 2016.

Portsmouth City Council members recently appointed her as the newest city manager on June 14. She replaced Angel Jones, who was ousted from the position in May.

