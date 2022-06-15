City council members vote to appoint Former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman as city manager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A bitterly divided Portsmouth City Council voted 4-3 Tuesday evening to appoint Former Portsmouth Police Chief Tonya Chapman as city manager, two weeks after the same motion failed.

Councilman Mark Whitaker joined with Councilman Paul Battle, Councilman Christopher Woodard Jr. and Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes to pass the motion appointing Chapman.

Chapman, Virginia's first African American female chief of a municipal police department, abruptly resigned from the city's police department in March 2019, stirring controversy. She took on the position in Feb. 2016.

Woodard had voted against Chapman's appointment at the May 31 meeting but noted at the time he wanted to revisit the motion at the June 14 meeting.

Mayor Shannon Glover, Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke and Councilman Bill Moody voted against the appointment. During the June 14 meeting, the mayor said he wasn't aware Chapman was being considered.

Tuesday's meeting was full of heated discussion and pointed remarks. At one point, Glover ordered Councilman Whitaker removed from the chamber; however, Whitaker put forth a motion to override the mayor's order, which passed 4-3, preventing his removal. The meeting adjourned shortly thereafter.

The turmoil surrounding the city manager position started with Angel Jones abruptly being fired from the role last month.

News 3 will continue to update this story as it develops tonight.

News 3's John Cowley contributed to this report.