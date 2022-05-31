Portsmouth City Council preparing to appoint new city manager

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A week after Portsmouth City Council voted in 4-3 vote to suddenly fire City Manager Angel Jones, council is preparing to appoint someone new to fill the role.

A clerk in the Portsmouth City Council office tells News 3 that council members will be voting to hire a new city manager in a special council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The discussion begins with a work session at 5 p.m., followed by the vote in city council chambers.

Two of the city council members who voted to remove Jones from her position, Councilmen Mark Whitaker and Paul Battle, have not responded to News 3's request for comment. Councilman Christopher Woodard Jr. also declined to comment.

City of Portsmouth Angel Jones

News 3 sat down with Portsmouth's Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes last week to discuss why he voted to remove Jones. In the interview, Barnes stated that Jones didn't do enough to address crime. However, a mother impacted by gun violence told News 3 that Jones was credited for helping her and other families impacted by gun violence, addressing gun violence in Portsmouth.

Mayor Shannon Glover was one of three council members who voted to keep Jones in office. Glover stated he supported Jones and that Jones did a great job in her role.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Related: 'I apologize for not saying it sooner': Portsmouth Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke responds to criticism after heated city council meeting