Questions remain after firing of Portsmouth police chief

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Questions remain over the firing of Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince.

On Tuesday, the city manager's office announced Prince had left the police department, which was announced with "regret."

City Council member Lisa Lucas-Burke told News 3 Prince was fired. Burke said she was told the firing was the result of a "breach of trust."

On Wednesday, News 3 reached out to the city manager for clarification. A spokesman said he would check to see if Tonya Chapman was available for an interview, but said he did not believe Chapman can comment on specifics.

The firing is the latest in a period of turmoil in the city. Four members of the city council voted to fire then-City Manager Angel Jones in May.

News 3 reached out to Prince on Wednesday, but did not hear back.

Assistant Chief Stephen Jenkins has been named interim police chief.

Stay with News 3 for updates on this developing story.