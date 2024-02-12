Portsmouth man charged in connection to abduction of baby

NORFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man has been charged in connection with the abduction of an infant which resulted in an AMBER Alert.

On Sunday, Virginia State Police sent out an alert following the disappearance of a baby from Washington Avenue near O'Keeffe street in Norfolk.

According to police, 35-year-old Delsean M. Mickle of Portsmouth had taken the child and left the area.

A few hours later, Mickle was found without the baby on Whaleyville Boulevard near Lane Street in Suffolk.

Shortly after, the baby was located safely up the road at a family member's home.

Mickle was taken into custody and charged with child neglect and abduction with other additional charges pending.

On Monday, News 3 knocked on the door of the infant's family for comment but no one answered.

Mickle is currently being held at the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

News 3 requested a jailhouse interview, but have yet to hear back.

