Portsmouth man pleads guilty to possessing firearm as felon after attempting to flee police

Posted at 4:26 PM, Nov 16, 2023
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Wednesday, a Portsmouth man pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Dec. 15, 2022, Derek Isenburg, 33, tried to flee from law enforcement while officers were attempting to take him into custody on several outstanding warrants, according to court documents.

Upon seeing officers, he got into a truck, backed it up into one police vehicle and rammed another as he tried to escape, court records show.

After hitting one of the vehicles, Isenburg continued to accelerate in an attempt to move the car out of his sway.

He ultimately broke the drivetrain of the truck, rendering it inoperable, and officers were able to take him into custody.

A search of the truck revealed 13 grams of pure methamphetamine and a firearm. Law enforcement also learned that both the truck and firearm had been reported as stolen.

Isenburg is scheduled to be sentenced on March 8. He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.

