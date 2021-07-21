Portsmouth Police asking for public's help in identifying suspects in Virginia Avenue shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying several people suspected to be responsible for a shooting in the 1100 block of Virginia Avenue.

The shooting happened Sunday at 10:48 p.m., and left two people, including a juvenile, hospitalized.

If you or someone you know can identify the people in these photos, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Over 20 kids have been injured or killed due to gun violence in Hampton Roads since Memorial Day weekend. News 3 has been investigating the violent trend. Victim's loved ones, community leaders, police officers and mental health professionals have all voiced concerns about the troubling incidents as well.

News 3 is working to learn more about this incident, and others from Portsmouth Police.