Portsmouth Police build community relationships on Maple Avenue after triple homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police held a R.E.S.E.T. Walk Thursday after the triple homicide that happened on Maple Avenue earlier this week. Officers went door to door in the area, having candid conversations with residents and handing out flyers with resources.

"We just want you know that we’re out here, and we support our community. We’re not gonna get run out of the community. We’re not gonna let you get run out of the community," Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince said to one Maple Avenue resident.

Ronnie Lee, the uncle of 30-year-old Georgio Lee, one of the victims killed in Tuesday morning's shooting, is hoping someone will come forward.

"Georgio Lee - he was a grown man who had never been in trouble. Like the chief said, people need to just speak up, because until they speak up, this is going to continue to happen," Lee said.

Chief Prince urges anyone with information to come forward.

"That thing about not snitching - it’s not snitching. It’s keeping your community safe," Chief Prince said.

Police are still investigating the homicide and believe they have narrowed in on a person of interest.

"I’m positive the information I do have, we have some pretty good information on a suspect. I won’t say more because I might mis-quote, and I don’t want to do that. Hopefully we’ll have some resolution soon," the chief said said.

Another resident says he’s shocked, yet relieved, to see police in the area connecting with the community.

"I never saw them before. Only time I ever seen them were on television," Joseph White said.

White has been living on Maple Avenue for several years and believes a change will come with police having a presence.

"Once the people see them out here, maybe they will change," White said.

City Councilman William "Bill" Moody and Mayor Shannon Glover were also at the community walk talking to residents.

