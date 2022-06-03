Portsmouth Police debunk online rumors of planned gang violence this weekend

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - The Portsmouth Police Department is responding to rumors about gang violence planned for this weekend that are circulating online.

Police say they are aware of social media posts containing these rumors and say they have no evidence to substantiate such claims.

Authorities say it appears someone is "intentionally looking for material to post online to incite violence and fear in our community."

If you see any of these posts, you are asked not to forward them, which would only help fuel these rumors. You are advised to remain vigilant and aware of your surroundings.

Police say they will be patrolling the city throughout the weekend and will keep the public updated of any new information about this topic.

