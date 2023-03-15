Portsmouth police detail what led up to drug bust inside Woodstock Street home

PORTSMOUTH, Va - Portsmouth police are providing more details into what led up to a drug bust last week.

Five people were charged with drug distribution after police say they found several drugs inside a home on Woodstock Street including seven ounces of cocaine and fentanyl and two pounds of marijuana.

Portsmouth Police Department Five people were arrested after police found a number of drugs while executing a search warrant in Portsmouth. March 13, 2023.

Police said the house where the drug bust happened has been on their radar for some time, due to drug activity.

"The home was known for drug distribution. The Portsmouth investigation unit issued a search warrant in August 2021 and brought charges against the homeowner at the time for drugs and narcotics distribution," said spokesperson Victoria Varnedoe. "The homeowner continued his distribution activities which led us to him and comments from citizens to continue our surveillance on that location."

One resident, who did not want to show his face, says he feels more at ease.

"I guess I feel relief," he said. "I kind of knew something was going on over there and the amount of people that were hanging out there. It makes it worst because there is a daycare that was next to it and you have people’s children."

Three of the suspects arrested in the drug bust have bonded out of jail. Police say the owner of the home, 66-year-old Michael Fierce, is being held at the Portsmouth City Jail.