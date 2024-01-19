Portsmouth police investigate 'suspicious death' on Prospect Pkwy

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police are investigating a suspicious death in the 10 block of Prospect Parkway.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a home on the corner of Prospect Parkway and Bainbridge Avenue because of a "suspicious situation," according to the PPD. Police found a dead male inside a vacant residence.

Portsmouth police say that the dead male has not been identified.

The Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes and Homicide Unit are looking for more information about the suspicious death.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact the Portsmouth Police Department Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the "P3Tips" app. Police say that tipsters are never asked to give their name or required to testify in court, and if a tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, callers could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.