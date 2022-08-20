Portsmouth Police search for man wanted in connection to deadly quadruple shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Portsmouth Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a deadly quadruple shooting in Portsmouth that happened on Maple Avenue in June.

On June 7, 2022, three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously wounded, then later died from his injuries, in a shooting. The victims did not appear to be related, but all of them lived in the home together, police said.

Police identified the victims as 30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee; 37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears; 34-year-old Ashley Merricks; and 66-year-old Samuel Jones.

Police previously named a person of interest in the homicide investigation, but she was located and no longer considered a person of interest at this time.

Police are now searching for 40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore. He is charged with four counts of aggravated homicide connected to the 1600 Maple Avenue Homicide.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the PPD Investigations Division at 757–393–8536 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

