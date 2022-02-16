Portsmouth Police searching for 2 suspects, 2 persons of interest in River Walk Inn homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - We've been staying on top of the investigation into the fatal shooting at the River Walk Inn. News 3 caught up with the detective in this case.

Here's what they know so far:

On February 2, two people went into the room where the victim, David Branch, was in. Shots were fired, and the people left. Investigations revealed one of the suspects as Demonte Worrell, 32. He currently has warrants for homicide and other gun violations. Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding him.

Another suspect was named Wednesday evening. Marcellus Tyrell Epps, 28, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm, and seven additional felony warrants.

“There is a thought that narcotics and gang activity is involved in this case, and that's something we definitely want to look into and want to caution people when coming into contact with Mr. Worrell - that he could be armed and dangerous,” said Sgt. Robert McDaniel. “So, we definitely ask the public not to approach him when they encountered him. Just call 911 and let someone else handle it."

Authorities are also looking for Deshanna Robbins, 31; and Shapeda Williams, 29; as persons of interest in this case.