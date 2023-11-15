Portsmouth police searching for man who may have connection to September homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are looking for a man suspected of having information related to a shooting in Portsmouth that left a man dead in Sept.

At 10 p.m. on Sept. 19, officers responded to the London Oaks Apartments in the 1100 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified as 30-year-old Maurice Brown, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Deonte Dontrell Whitfield, 33. He is wanted for possession of a firearm by a felon and concealing evidence.

Police say Whitfield is known to frequent London Oaks Apartments and is asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

