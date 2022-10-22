Portsmouth Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Police in Portsmouth say they're looking for 13-year-old Xayiona Mathews, who was last seen Friday around 4 p.m.

According to police, she was last seen near the 600 block of Effingham Street, which is between King and County Streets.

A release from Portsmouth Police describes Mathews as "5'03" with two-toned brown and blond braids."

Police say she was last seen wearing a cream-colored hoodie and Playboy pants.

Anyone with information on where Xayiona might be is asked to call Portsmouth Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.