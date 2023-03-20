Portsmouth police to provide crime update at special council meeting Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department Chief Stephen Jenkins is expected to provide an update on crime in the city at a special council meeting Monday night.

The chief's presentation will cover an overview of crime for 2022 and an update on how things are looking in 2023, according to the agenda posted online. He'll also talk about current homicide investigations and firearms that were stolen in 2022.

The agenda shows the chief will discuss the current recruitment and staffing situations in addition to "new initiatives updates" in which Jenkins plans to talk about new technology coming to the police department including gunshot detection systems and license plate reading technology.

News 3's Kelsey Jones will be at the meeting and will have an update on what is said on News 3 at 11 p.m.