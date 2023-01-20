Portsmouth schools adding weapon detection system after Richneck shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va - There are plans to place weapon detection systems in Portsmouth's 13 public elementary schools. The systems are similar to metal detectors.

School leaders told News 3 the Richneck Elementary School shooting involving a 6-year-old prompted the district to take action.

Portsmouth Schools Superintendent Dr. Elie Bracy and School Board Chair Dr. Cardell Patillo said they are taking a proactive approach in taking measures to prevent a school shooting from happening.

"With the tragic shooting that just happened in Newport News, we wanted to have that to ensure we have our elementary schools covered as well as our secondary schools," Dr. Patillo told News 3's Leondra Head.

Last school year, the Portsmouth School Board approved $2 million dollars of funding to go towards purchasing six new weapons detection systems for middle and high schools.

"I’ve been getting calls from parents and staff and they wanted to see something else done," Dr. Bracy said.

Superintendent Dr. Bracy said he sent a formal letter to the interim city manager requesting $4.6 million dollars to install the systems in Portsmouth’s 13 elementary schools.

"Our priority will always be the safety of our students and our staff. Every day, parents expect their children to come back home the same way they sent them there. And the staff are expected to do the same thing," Patillo said.

The two school leaders introduced the security measure to the school board during their meeting Thursday night.

One Portsmouth elementary school parent, Paul Randall, said he has mixed feelings about the system.

"Safety is most important. I do not necessarily agree with metal detectors. I think more importantly armed security guards would be a better opportunity," Randall said. "My main interest is for my kids to get a good education and to go to school safely and learn, grow and provide grandkids for me one day."

The Portsmouth school superintendent is waiting to hear back from the interim city manager on their request for additional funding.

As for the middle and high schools, Dr. Bracy said they are in the early stages of getting the systems into the secondary schools.