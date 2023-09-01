A tour of the Railyard at Lambert's Point along Hampton Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - — Along Hampton Boulevard in Norfolk, new buildings are going up, old buildings are being revived, and there’s more traffic than there used to be.

With the help of heavy machinery and careful hands, construction is underway to build the Railyard at Lambert’s Point.

“This is kind of the center of the whole development," says Rich Meredith, while standing on the unfinished dirt in the middle of the complex. "There is going to be green-space down the middle, two different walkways, outdoor dining patio on either side of the building.”

"People can enter from Hampton Blvd or through 24th or 25th streets and we feel like this is where most of the activity is going to take place," says Meredith, who heads the development division of Meredith Construction says.

The Railyard at Lambert's Point is a 10-building complex, soon to be outfitted with retail, office-space, and restaurants.

At the end of August, Meredith announced that Lidl grocery store finalized a contract and will be opening along Hampton and 24th street.

Demolition of the existing building will start this week, and Lidl will start construction of their building in a few months.

“I would assume from there it will take another year for them to do their construction so we can anticipate Lidl's delivery late 2024, early 2025,” says Meredith.

Lidl is not the only business making progress, Meredith says. A 'Nothing Bundt Cakes' shop is already open and others who have signed leases are in the process opening as well.

"Chicken Salad Chick, which is going to be in the northern-most building will begin in the next two weeks followed by En Vogue Medi Spa, and Jimmy Johns will start their build-out pretty soon,” he says.

Meredith says one historic building along the courtyard is under contract with a restaurant/entertainment company but would not reveal who.

When it comes to traffic, Meredith says he has heard both sides of the coin.

“I mean at the end of the day it's a trade-off, right? On the one hand if there was no development here, maybe there would be a little less traffic, but now we are going to have a grocery store, additional shops," he said. "We are going to improve this part of Hampton Blvd. I am sure there will be additional traffic for a period of time, and we will work through those issues."

The space will be functional for people to visit and walk around by the end of summer, early fall, however, not every building will open. Meredith says it could take another year to fill all vacancies.

For people who use the Elizabeth River Trail, the sidewalk will reportedly be fully operational again in two weeks.