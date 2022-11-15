Don't click on this link in your Facebook comments

NORFOLK, Va. - There could be trouble in your Facebook comments and this time it's not your angry relative.

Spam accounts are using false videos as clickbait and if you fall for it, it could mean big trouble for your information.

These bogus links were recently posted in the comment section on Problem Solver Erin Miller's Facebook page.

The above comment was from back in October when Erin shared the News 3 news article about the fatal plane crash at the Newport News Williamsburg International Airport.

Someone named "Agus" shared what looked like an ABC News video that said, "BREAKING: Police release video the incident caught on camera...."

Then on Monday, a very similar link from "Ohay Mdv" was posted on the article Erin shared about the fatal shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia.

These accounts hope that your curiosity will entice you to open the link. However, do not click on these links.

The Better Business Bureau said it will take you to a website that could possibly infect your device with malware and compromise any stored information.

"Be mindful and if you don't know the person that's sending you a link, or the link looks kind of strange, just don't click it at all," said Ceilidhe Brown-Owens with the Better Business Bureau.

Instead, report it to Facebook. Here's how:

