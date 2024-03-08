Top scams targeting people in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — As we round out Consumer Protection Week, I want to talk about a big problem in our community: scams.

In fact, to show how big of an issue it is, I went through the News 3 and Problem Solvers archives.

Over the past year, we have reported on scams every single month and in some cases, several times a month. We have heard from the Federal Bureau of Investigations which says people are targeted for several reasons.

"Individuals that are overseas will stop basically at nothing to find a way that they can identify the most susceptible of our population and take the opportunity to victimize them," says Scott Zmudzinski, the Norfolk Assistant Special Agent in Charge.

We've also heard from advocates like Fredlena Cosby with the Better Business Bureau.

“[Criminals are] often asking for a down payment so that if you do catch them, they've already walked away with money in the pocket,” she says.

The Better Business Bureau has a “scam tracker,” which allows people to report suspected scams. The tool warns others so they don’t also get taken advantage of.

Madeline Klauer is also sharing her story to warn others. In 2023 she tried to buy tickets for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ from a friend on Facebook.

After sending $600 for a down payment, she learned that the page was hacked, and it was not her friend who received the money.

“The best thing I can do is let other people know that people like that are out there,” she says.

Scammers are getting savvier every day, targeting you at home, through your email and even at your job.

From my records, impersonator scams seem to be the most reported in our area. Just recently, Dominion Energy warned customers that a scammer was calling and texting demanding payment or risk being disconnected.

Cherise Newsom, a spokesperson for the company, says, “What the scammers are doing is just trying to get your personal information to use it and abuse it. So, we want customers to be aware. We want customers to be alert [and] we want customers to call us."

The Hampton Sheriff's Office is also warning that scammers are impersonating deputies and trying to convince people there are warrants for their arrest.

That tracks with what we're seeing statewide in Virginia. In 2023, according to the Federal Trade Commission, imposter scams and identity theft each accounted for the majority of fraud cases, followed by credit reporting scams.

So how do they get your information?

Cameron Huddleston with Carefull says, “Hackers get your information from data breaches and then they sell that information for really cheap on the dark web."

So, be careful about the emails and phone calls you answer and what you put online. Always report a suspected scam if you think you've been taken advantage of.

You can do that to the agency that is being spoofed -- or a larger enforcement body like the FBI or the Federal Trade Commission.

