Valentine's Day gifts: Splurging or saving tips to please your Hampton Roads' sweetie

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Small signs of love are scattered throughout Faith Rose Florist in Virginia Beach.

"Honestly, it's my favorite time because I get to make people happy," said owner and manager, Sarah Anne Cooper.

Valentine's Day is around the corner and Cooper said business has been busy.

"[It's] chaos! Lots of hours, lots of time [and] lots of interaction with people," said Cooper as the phone rang in the distance.

She said she started getting orders in January and only expects more walk-ins over the next few days.

"We've got all kinds of different flowers: roses, hydrangeas, lilies," Cooper said.

If you haven't shopped for the holiday or flowers in a while, you may be surprised at the price. Cooper said prices are up 20% and at her shop it will cost about $100 for a bouquet of roses.

"Definitely, prices are gonna be a little bit more expensive, but you can get something really nice for whatever price range you're looking for," she said.

Anything you do spend, she added, will go back into the community.

"My son goes to preschool right next door. That's where your money's going. It's going to the local butcher down the way, you know, it stays here where if you go bigger, it's just not going to be," she said.

If that's still too expensive, there are other ways to save:

