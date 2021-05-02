Protests for Andrew Brown Jr.'s death continue for 11th day in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Protesters are back at it taking to the streets once again, continuing their cries for justice for Andrew Brown Jr.

"We're also trying to get police reform. Not just in this county, but in the whole United States of America," protestor Addonis Jones said.

The group was led by local NAACP leader, Keith Rivers, who filed for the marching permit Friday.

Demonstrators still calling for the immediate release of the body cam video showing the moments leading up to Andrew Brown Jr.'s death as deputies served a warrant.

"We should be out here peacefully protesting. They shouldn't be in riot gear and there is no riot," Jones said.

Addonnis Jones told News 3 he was arrested earlier this week for breaking curfew.

"We were sitting there; We were singing, chanting, criss-cross apple sauce. Me and Rev. Gaywood were just sitting there peacefully in the middle of the street chanting. They were in full riot gear. It was pretty scary and I did fear for my life," Jones told News 3.

The city - now extending that curfew until midnight - but stands by its decision to put it in place earlier this week. The city manager says it was put in place for everyone's protection.

"There was a second group that came out. That group threw rocks at windows and egged police cars. The very next day, we had a guy to drive up to one of the protestors and pull a gun out on them. The next day we had an officer hit with a rock," City Manager Montre Freeman said.

Jones says his arrest will not deter the change their pushing for.

"I only had to spend 45 minutes, but I'll spend 45 minutes because I lost a brother that won't ever get them 45 minutes again."