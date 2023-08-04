Public input needed to alleviate traffic from the Peninsula to Norfolk

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — If you've ever driven from the peninsula to the south-side of Hampton Roads, you know that driving over a connector can be like driving to another state.

The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization, with the help of the public, has created a blueprint of recommendations to make getting to and from work and hospital appointments a little more manageable.

Joseph Caldwell said he knows firsthand how frustrating traffic is when he has needs to get somewhere.

"I live in Suffolk, I have family in Hampton, so traveling back and forth can be a pain because of that stoppage on the Monitor," Caldwell said.

He said sitting in his car takes time away from a doctor.

"You might not make it to your appointment sometimes because of traffic," said Caldwell.

The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization said there is a way to potentially alleviate some of the traffic, but it comes with challenges.

With the help of everyday people, the Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization has developed the Regional Connectors study. It's a plan to widen the I-664 tunnel and VA-164 with proposed connectors for I-564, I-664 and VA-164, meaning there will be another option for crossing the water.

"Similar to HRBT, we have the tunnels, we are going to have bridge-tunnel combination, and that's part of what we would have in the technical analysis we do," said Pavithra Parthasarati with the planning organization.

Back in February and May, the planning organization sought out public input for the project. This week a final round of public comments was hosted and citizens weighed in on the proposed draft of recommendations.

Parthasarathi says as expected, the organization heard some concerns.

"They (the public) understand it's going to give them better travel times it helps with the movement of goods, movement of public transit," said Parthasarathi. "They are also rightfully concerned about the impacts— when it's going to happen— construction impacts."

The planning organization said the official first day of construction is about 10 years to 20 years down the road. The project has a price tag of $6 billion to $7 billion for all five segments.

It's an investment that residents find makes the most sense as more people come to Hampton Roads.

"Our region, for example, we are at $1.7 million today and we expect it to touch about $2 million or so, so we are growing as a region," Parthasarathi said. "The other big aspect, too, is that we have military and we have the port, so our region is unique in that sense."

While the public meetings have concluded, the planning organization is still looking for online input before September. To participate click the link here.

