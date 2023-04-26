Questioning safe childcare options after incidents at unlicensed daycares in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — An investigation into the death of a 4-month-old at an unlicensed daycare in James City County has sparked conversations about safe childcare.

Daycare providers tell News 3 it's important to always research the person watching your child.

Last summer, 59-year-old Kimberly Henretty was arrested and later charged after a child died in her care. Police say the daycare was unlicensed at a private home.

There have been other instances of unlicensed daycares, like one in Portsmouth that caught fire last year.

So how do you know what safe options are for your child?

If a family home does operate a daycare and has fewer than five children, the Department of Education says it does not need a state license.

However, if the daycare has between five and 12 children, not including the provider's own children, it is required to have the state license.

Other childcare providers advise to always do a background check on the person watching your child, even if they are a long time family friend, when considering daycare options in someone else's home.

You can also visit Virginia Department of Social Services and North Carolina Division of Child Development and Early Educationto double check daycare's you've been considering.