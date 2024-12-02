Rash of shootings in CH, Large VB house fire, Biden pardons son: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Shootings in Chesapeake, Large Virginia Beach House Fire, Biden pardons son
Three different shootings over the span of two days in Chesapeake. The latest shooting happened late last night in a parking lot on Portsmouth Boulevard. Officers tell us they got a call for a fight that led to a shooting.
They found a woman who was hurt in the fight and a man who was shot. Both are expected to be ok, but police are still looking for those involved.
We're also still working to learn more about how two teenage boys got shot Saturday night. The first one happened just after eight near Holly Cove Drive and Schooner Trail.
Officers responded to reports of gunshots but found no one there. They were later told a teen boy walked into the hospital after being shot. He is expected to be ok.
Then, just before 9:15 p.m., police got a call that someone had been shot on Taylor Road, again in Western Branch. Police say they found the victim, another teenage boy, at a nearby home.
They learned the shooting happened on Chesapeake Square Ring Road, near Chesapeake Square Mall. The teen was taken to the hospital and is also expected to survive.
No word yet on who may have pulled the trigger in either of these shootings, but we'll be sure to update you on air and online as we learn more.3 separate shootings over span of 2 days in Chesapeake
1 cat deceased, 2 people injured after a large house fire in Virginia Beach. Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to a large house fire along Winter Road in the Thoroughgood section of the city.
It started just past seven last night and took crews about 45 minutes to get this all under control. Two people had to be taken to the hospital, one for smoke inhalation and another for burns. Both are expected to be ok.
However, a cat was found dead inside the home. Right now no word as to what sparked the blaze.
President Joe Biden on Sunday pardoned his son Hunter. The move saves the younger Biden from a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions. Biden previously said he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence after convictions in the cases.
In a statement released Sunday night, Biden said, in part, quote, "I believe in the justice system, but as I have wrestled with this, I also believe raw politics has infected this process, and it led to a miscarriage of justice."
The move comes in the final weeks of Biden's presidency and after he and his advisers repeatedly denied he would pardon his son.
Hunter Biden was convicted of three felonies in June in connection with a gun purchase in Delaware. In addition, he pleaded guilty to nine counts of federal tax fraud in a separate case in California.
In Sunday's statement, President Biden also said from the day he took office that he would not interfere with the justice department's decision-making and said he kept his word even as he watched his son being unfairly prosecuted.
This morning's weather: Cold, sunny day ahead of us
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we are waking up to temperatures in the 30s this morning with clearing skies early. We will see mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 40s, about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. It will feel a bit cooler with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.
Chilly and breezy again tomorrow. Temperatures will start in the 20s tomorrow morning and only warm to the mid-40s tomorrow afternoon. Most of the week will be sunny but cold with slim rain chances all week.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: Newport News food pantry struggling to feed thousands
One local food pantry is helping ease the burdens of families across Newport News. In Newport News, the need for food is so great some people have had to choose between paying their bills or feeding their families. It's a choice one local food pantry has helped make a little easier.
Brother Tim Luken of Five Loaves Food Pantry says he's worked to send those in need with a bag filled with food and hope
"Every client gets a bag of produce, a bag of bread, a bag of sweets and meat," Luken said.
Over the last few months, those numbers have grown significantly.
"It's been dramatic. In September, we saw 10,000 families. In October, it jumped to 12,700, and in November, we saw over 14,500. The thing that has been most telling is the number of new people," Luken explained
He says there are a lot of people who have a legitimate need, many of which have a job but still can't afford food. Through grocery store partners, the pantry is able to provide a shopping experience for individuals who don't have $200 to spend on groceries.
On Sunday, the pantry picked up two truckloads of food, more than 1,800 lbs of items like fresh produce, meat and bread, still Luken says it's not going to last long because the need is so great.
If you're looking to give a gift this holiday season, Luken suggests giving the gift of a good meal.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.