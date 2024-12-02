Rash of shootings in CH, Large VB house fire, Biden pardons son: Sunrise Brief

Three different shootings over the span of two days in Chesapeake. The latest shooting happened late last night in a parking lot on Portsmouth Boulevard. Officers tell us they got a call for a fight that led to a shooting.

They found a woman who was hurt in the fight and a man who was shot. Both are expected to be ok, but police are still looking for those involved.

We're also still working to learn more about how two teenage boys got shot Saturday night. The first one happened just after eight near Holly Cove Drive and Schooner Trail.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots but found no one there. They were later told a teen boy walked into the hospital after being shot. He is expected to be ok.

Then, just before 9:15 p.m., police got a call that someone had been shot on Taylor Road, again in Western Branch. Police say they found the victim, another teenage boy, at a nearby home.

They learned the shooting happened on Chesapeake Square Ring Road, near Chesapeake Square Mall. The teen was taken to the hospital and is also expected to survive.

No word yet on who may have pulled the trigger in either of these shootings, but we'll be sure to update you on air and online as we learn more.