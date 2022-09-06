Relative of NSU student killed in shooting mourns loss

NORFOLK, Va. - Angie McKnight was in the wrong place at the wrong time when she was shot and killed over the weekend at a house on Killam Avenue, her great aunt said Tuesday.

"She was a good kid. I loved her to death," Selena Edwards said.

McKnight was from Harlem and a student at Norfolk State University studying to be a nurse. "Everybody loved Angie she was a sweet girl," said Edwards.

Police say an argument broke out at a house party at around midnight Saturday. Seven people were shot. McKnight and Zabre Miller died in the shooting.

Edwards said she rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning when she learned Angie had been shot. Because she wasn't immediate family, she wasn't told updated information.

"My sister called me and told me that Angie had passed away and all of us were devastated. We couldn't believe it. It's like a dream because she was a good girl," she said.

Police haven't provided any updates on the investigation since Sunday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the registered agent for the owner of the home told News 3 that the tenants who live in the house were out of town when people unauthorized to be at the home got in and threw a party. A police spokesperson didn't respond to a question about that aspect of the investigation.

Neighbors told News 3 that the home and outside area was packed on Saturday night.

Edwards said family members of her great niece were meeting with Norfolk Police on Wednesday. "It's just hard to believe she's gone. We're going to miss her very much. Everybody is taking it hard," said Edwards.

Norfolk State University is planning to hold a vigil at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.