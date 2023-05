CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake city officials say repairs are nearly complete on the southbound Route 168 Bypass Bridge.

The city says following a final inspection Wednesday morning, public works will open two southbound lanes.

The lanes are expected to open around noon Wednesday.

The bridge is being repaired after a vessel hit it, causing damage.

The city said commuters could still drive on the bridge during repairs, but the traffic has caused headaches.