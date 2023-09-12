Replacing Virginia Beach's oldest public schools: Here's how you can weigh in

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Monday, a meeting was held to discuss the “Virginia Beach Schools of the Future Project,” which aims to replace four of the division’s oldest schools with three new ones.

According to project organizers, the four schools that will be replaced are Princess Anne High School, Bayside High School, Bayside Sixth Grade Campus, and Bettie F. Williams Elementary.

Once the project is completed, there will be two new high schools. The new, combined Bettie F. Williams 4-5/Bayside 6th Grade Campus will replace the schools occupying the Aragona Elementary School.

Project organizers are hosting more meetings where attendees can weigh in on numerous aspects of the plans, including the site design, educational program planning, and more.

This week’s upcoming meeting dates and times are as follows:



Wednesday, September 13 at 6 p.m. at the Princess Anne High School library

Thursday, September 14 at 6 p.m. at the Bettie F. Williams Elementary School cafeteria

If you can’t attend a meeting in person, you can still provide input by filling out an online survey.

