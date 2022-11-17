Retired detective notes increasing trend of child pornography cases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.- A Hampton Roads organization is urging parents to have important conversations with their children after a Chesapeake Police officer was charged with more than two dozen child sex crimes.

On Tuesday, the Chesapeake Police Department announced Timothy Newton was charged with 24 felony charges of child pornography. According to court documents, Newton had indecent liberties with a child. Detectives found a sexually graphic video involving children and 23 images of child pornography.

Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach, which helps those in crisis, shared how incidences like this impact children, and reminded parents about how they can keep their children safe.

"It's really important that parents have age-appropriate conversations with their children," said Courtney Pierce, who works with human trafficking victims. "Not just one conversation, multiple conversations as their children grow."

Pierce said it’s important for children to learn the difference between 'good touch' and 'bad touch'.

"It's important that they have autonomy on who they want to give hugs or kisses to," Pierce said.

Rick James, a former detective and Norfolk police officer not related to the case said there is an increasing trend of child pornography cases.

"This is something that’s been going on for over 20 plus years using the internet," he said. "It’s only gotten worse because in the past you had to have a computer. Now all you need is a cell phone."

James said the majority of child assault and abuse cases are reported by family members or caretakers. Investigators can use other methods to catch predators.

"They go out and visit different chat rooms where they hang out at. Sometimes they do undercover operations where they pose as minor children," James said.

According to the CDC, 91 percent of child sexual abuse stems from someone trusted by the children or the child’s family.

"Many of our adults that we are serving were assaulted as children," Pierce said.

Samaritan House provides shelter and support for people in immediate danger.