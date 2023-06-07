Richmond mass shooting is latest in string of gun violence across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – According to the Gun Violence Archive, the deadly shooting after a Richmond high school graduation Tuesday is one of 19 mass shootings across the Virginia in the last year. The archive, a not for profit organization, defines a mass shooting as an incident where four or more people are injured or killed by gunfire.

Wednesday, for example, marks the one-year anniversary of a mass shooting at a boarding house in Portsmouth on Maple Avenue that ended in the deaths of four people.

On November 22, 2022, six people died at a Walmart in Chesapeake when a store manager opened fire in the break room. Several others were injured.

A few weeks earlier, on November 13, 2022, three football players at the University of Virginia were killed when their classmate opened fire on a bus.

Dr. Kristie Norwood, a psychologist who specializes in post-traumatic stress disorder, said gun violence can be traumatic even if you’re not directly impacted.

“Anytime we have a stressful experience, even if we're just constantly hearing about those experiences that were lived by other people, it can impact us,” said Dr. Norwood.

Dr. Norwood said the increases in mass shootings in public places across the Hampton Roads region can spark fear.

“[When you] avoid places that are reminders of the trauma [it essentially] shrinks [your] life,” said Dr. Norwood, who stressed seeking professional mental health help when healthy boundaries become obsessions.

“The challenge is when we stay there […] where we say I’m no longer going to any grocery store every again. I’m no longer going to any movie theater. It’s never safe for me to be around any human being because something traumatic may happen,” said Dr. Norwood. “Over time, it can kind of feel like you’re in a prison because you’re limited to certain spaces.”

Dr. Norwood continued, “If we kind of open it up to the entire world, the number of people that go to grocery stores every day don’t experience that level of trauma.”

“You can ultimately get your life back,” said Dr. Norwood in support of therapy to process complicated emotions following a mass shooting. “You can eventually start to live a life where you may still feel some of those symptoms, but at least you’re not limited by the event or events that have happened.”

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

You can call or text 988 if you’re in a suicidal crisis or emotional distress. It’s a national network of local crisis centers that provide free and confidential support. They are available to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can learn more at 988lifeline.org.

Findtreatment.gov

Findtreatment.gov is a confidential and anonymous resource for locating treatment facilities for mental and substance use disorders in the United States and its territories. Visit https://findtreatment.gov/locator to locate treatment options near you.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline

The NAMI HelpLine is a free, nationwide peer-supported service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition. You can text “HelpLine” to 62640 or call 800-950-6264. Learn more about additional resources at www.nami.org/help.