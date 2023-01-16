Richneck Elem. to remain closed for students for 2nd week after Jan. 6 shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - For the second straight week, Richneck Elementary School in Newport News will remain closed for students after a 6-year-old boy shot teacher, Abby Zwerner, at the school on Jan. 6.

READ: Administrators were notified of possible weapon on student before Richneck Elem. shooting: Superintendent

"We continue to keep Ms. Zwerner in our thoughts and prayers. She is continuing to improve every day. Our thoughts are also with our students, families and staff. Stay strong," Richneck Elementary School officials wrote in a message to families.

The school will be closed for all students from Monday, Jan. 16 (Martin Luther King Day) through Friday, Jan. 20.

School officials said grab-and-go meal service is available at McIntosh Elementary School Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Families will receive a lunch and a breakfast snack for the next day.

Family Input Survey: We want to hear from you!

School officials also said they want to hear from families in a family input survey, where thoughts and feedback can be shared, as well as whether families would like to take part in upcoming family focus groups.

Please share your thoughts and feedback with us and let us know if you would like to participate in our upcoming family focus groups.

The before and after school program will remain at McIntosh Elementary School on Jan. 17-20. All registered participants should report to McIntosh.

In addition, officials added that McIntosh Elementary is providing space for the program to offer full-day care (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) for registered Richneck participants. Participants will receive meals from the cafeteria.

If you or your child need additional support, Richneck Elementary officials said you can call the 24-hour helpline managed by partners at the Hampton-Newport News Community Services Board.

The hotline is (757) 788-0635. According to school officials, licensed therapists are available to assist parents with tips for talking with children, counseling services and resource referrals.

Families can also reach the Richneck main office by calling (757) 886-7772 or submit your inquiry online.