Watch Now
News

Actions

Rivers Casino Portsmouth sees decrease in revenue in June: Report

Rivers Casino Portsmouth
News 3
Rivers Casino Portsmouth
Rivers Casino Portsmouth
RIVERS CASINO PORTSMOUTH
Rivers Casino Portsmouth open to public on Jan. 23, 2023.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 15:56:24-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth made $20.5 million in June, according to the Virginia Lottery's monthly casino activity reportreleased on Friday.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth open to public on Jan. 23, 2023.

News

Rivers Casino Portsmouth makes $20.6 million in May; Down from April

Jay Greene
3:28 PM, Jun 15, 2023

The total is down from May when the casino brought in $20.6 million.

Included in June's total is $13,634,572.98 from slots and $6,902,011.75 made from table games, the report shows. The casino paid out $3,696,585.25 in taxes.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened in January 2023.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV