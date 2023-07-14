Rivers Casino Portsmouth sees decrease in revenue in June: Report

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Rivers Casino Portsmouth made $20.5 million in June, according to the Virginia Lottery's monthly casino activity reportreleased on Friday.

News Rivers Casino Portsmouth makes $20.6 million in May; Down from April Jay Greene

The total is down from May when the casino brought in $20.6 million.

Included in June's total is $13,634,572.98 from slots and $6,902,011.75 made from table games, the report shows. The casino paid out $3,696,585.25 in taxes.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth opened in January 2023.

