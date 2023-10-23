Watch Now
News

Actions

Barricaded person getting medical treatment, Rt. 17 in Gloucester re-opened: Sheriff's office

Gloucester County Patrol Car
News 3
Gloucester County Sheriff's Office Patrol Car
Gloucester County Patrol Car
Posted at 1:45 PM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 22:38:56-04

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — The Gloucester's County Office reported a peaceful end to an all day standstill between deputies and a blockaded person that had completely blocked Route 17.

A person had barricaded themselves in the 13000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway, leading to a complete blockage of Route 17 in Gloucester, according to Maj. Ryan Cookson of the county sheriff's office.

The incident began at around 9:15 a.m. Monday, and the sheriff's office said they negotiated with the subject, who Cookson said is "suicidal."

All roads have been re-opened for traffic.

Carnival Magic docked in Norfolk

Norfolk

N.C. woman recounts moments when assailant attacked guest on Carnival Magic

Jay Greene
3:59 PM, Oct 22, 2023

'It was terrifying:' N.C. woman recounts moments when assailant attacked guest on Carnival Magic

The GCSO said that the person that barricaded themselves is getting medical treatment.

The sheriff's office said it thanks Virginia State Police, VDOT, Gloucester Fire and Rescue, and the James City County Police Department for their help during the "lengthy" incident.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV