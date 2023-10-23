Barricaded person getting medical treatment, Rt. 17 in Gloucester re-opened: Sheriff's office

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — The Gloucester's County Office reported a peaceful end to an all day standstill between deputies and a blockaded person that had completely blocked Route 17.

A person had barricaded themselves in the 13000 block of George Washington Memorial Highway, leading to a complete blockage of Route 17 in Gloucester, according to Maj. Ryan Cookson of the county sheriff's office.

The incident began at around 9:15 a.m. Monday, and the sheriff's office said they negotiated with the subject, who Cookson said is "suicidal."

All roads have been re-opened for traffic.

The GCSO said that the person that barricaded themselves is getting medical treatment.

The sheriff's office said it thanks Virginia State Police, VDOT, Gloucester Fire and Rescue, and the James City County Police Department for their help during the "lengthy" incident.

