Runners from 33 states participate in 9th annual One City Marathon Weekend in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The 9th annual Newport News One City Marathon Weekend returns with races, celebrations, and activities.

Runners from 33 states, Washington DC, Canada, and the US Virgin Islands are expected to run in the event, including 2022 title holders, husband and wife Luciano Medina and Marie-Ange Brumelot.

In 2022, Medina was the men's first finisher, and Brumelot beat her husband by seconds to become the event's first female overall marathon winner.

This year, the marathon has a new first place finisher. Roger Hopper, a native of Chesapeake, finished the marathon in first place today. He said this was his personal best by about 49 seconds.

On Saturday, Mar. 4, the Optima Health Maritime 5K took place in Newport News City Park, followed by the Ferguson Nautical Mile Fun Run.

Sunday, Mar. 5, the fun wraps up with the One City Marathon. Beginning in Newport News Park, runners travel the entire length of the city, with downtown's Victory Arch serving as the finish line. This marathon is a "26.2-mile flat and fast Boston Marathon-qualifying course" that takes runners past multiple cultural amenities, educational institutions, businesses, and into various neighborhoods.

After the marathon, runners and the rest of the community, can head over to the Yard District for the One City Celebration to enjoy food, drink, music and congratulate those who ran.