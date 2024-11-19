Safety concerns at Chesapeake school, latest SITW update, Biden requests FEMA funding: Sunrise Brief

Safety concerns after a student entered Grassfield High School with a loaded gun. Parents and students expressed their concerns during last night's school board meeting after a student brought a loaded gun to Grassfield High School last month. Chesapeake police arrested a female student after another student reported it. The girl is now charged with having a gun on school property. Xahria Martin, a Grassfield High sophomore, said weapon detection systems are being used on a random basis after that incident. So, what is the school district doing to address safety concerns? News 3's Leondra Head spoke to superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton. He said the incident at Grassfield High School prompted those random checks. Martin said she would like to see the metal detectors used on a more consistent basis. The weapon detection systems were put in Chesapeake public schools this year. So far, there have been at least two incidents of students bringing guns into schools. Chesapeake Public Schools starts random safety checks after Grassfield student brings gun to school

New Something in the Water sponsorship agreement narrowing down details for next year's festival. Something in the Water promoter and Virginia Beach leaders have settled some details in a new agreement for the festival. There are a lot of details in these 11 pages. One of the things News 3 knows now is $500,000 worth of advancements the city will handle to be used for Something in the Water. Many of you at home bought tickets for the festival to learn it was then rescheduled. Then things grew tense last week when city leaders threatened to pull the plug on the festival altogether if the agreement wasn't signed by Friday. Promoters had already missed a November 1 deadline. This morning, News 3 also knows, based on the agreement, the event will happen rain or shine, an issue the event has had in previous years. The promoter is also responsible for this detail. Now eyes are looking at the next deadline set. Who will be hitting the stage? It's a question many of you want to know, but as of now, we don't have those details yet. News 3 obtains sponsorship agreement for SITW festival