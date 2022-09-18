Salty Dog Walk returns in support of Norfolk SPCA

NORFOLK, Va. - The mission to find fur-ever homes for shelter pets brought the Norfolk SPCA to Cova Brewing Company on Sunday.

The shelter's Salty Dog Walk returns after 2019's inaugural event — featuring food, drink specials, vendors and, of course, adoptable dogs.

At 11:30 a.m., those who come out are invited to walk a leisurely mile along Ocean View beach with their pets, though, the SPCA asks pet owners to exercise caution with their animals in the warm weather.

The nonprofit is estimating as many as 300 attendees with an afterparty to follow at the brewery at 2 p.m.

The event comes as Norfolk SPCA and other area shelters have struggled to keep up with and financially support the recent influx in animals.

You can find more information on the Salty Dog Walk, and how to support the SPCA, HERE.