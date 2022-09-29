Sand Sculpting Championship a go in Virginia Beach despite Boardwalk Weekend event cancellations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Concerns over potential impacts from Tropical Storm Ian may have shut down the Neptune Festival's planned Boardwalk Weekend, but organizers say their annual competition showcasing the best in sand sculpting is still on.

The 2022 International Sand Sculpting Championship features 22 entries from around the world.

Artists have been working on the sculptures all week, using special sand brought to Virginia Beach from Currituck County, N.C. A large tent between 7th and 8th Streets is protecting the sculptures from the elements.

Thursday marks the final day of sculpting with judging beginning at 2 p.m.

Sabella, Anthony John Gowdy has been competing in Virginia Beach for 25 years. His entry this year is inspired by the pre-Columbian arrival of Vikings in North America.

Usually, the public would be able to view the sculptures the next day, but, due to the cancellation of Boardwalk Weekend outdoor events, organizers are delaying the opening until Monday. News 3 is told the public will have at least through the following weekend to come out.

It costs $7 for most to get in, although kids under 12 get in for free.